 BS-III ban: Navi Mumbai RTO makes Rs3.5 crore in 5 days | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

BS-III ban: Navi Mumbai RTO makes Rs3.5 crore in 5 days

mumbai Updated: Apr 04, 2017 14:02 IST
Tasneem Kausar
BS-III ban

The apex court on March 29 had banned the sale and registration of BS-III vehicles from April 1. In a bid to handle the pollution menace in the country, the court passed the order saying that BS-III vehicles could aggravate the already deteriorating air quality in the country. Starting April 1, only BS-IV compliant vehicles can be manufactured and sold across the country.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Last week’s Supreme Court ban on the production and sale of vehicles with (Bharat Stage) BS-III emission standards from April 1 has led to a windfall for the Navi Mumbai regional transport office (RTO).

The RTO earned Rs3.5 crore in five days, with 497 vehicles registered at the deputy RTO office, including 202 two-wheelers, 63 trucks, 21 tempos, 72 taxis and other goods carriers.

As per the SC order, the companies were to clear their stock by end of March, which resulted in them offering heavy discounts. Residents took advantage of the discounts and purchased new vehicles.

According to an RTO official, “There was a surge in registrations around March 31. The registrations do increase at the end of the financial year as people can claim depreciation for their vehicles. However, this time the registrations were on a much higher scale.”

According to Mahesh Patil, who bought a two-wheeler, “The dealer was offering a discount of around Rs15,000 , hence I bought the two-wheeler for my wife. It was a good bargain.”

Earlier, transport authorities said that BS-III vehicles could be registered only if vehicle owners produce proof of sale letter, insurance certificate or temporary registration done before the end of March.

Read

BS III ban to cost automakers nearly Rs 3,000 cr

tags

more from mumbai

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you