Bus runs over, kills a 30-year-old in Mumbai

A 30-year-old man was killed after being was run over by a private bus in Kandivli (East) on Saturday evening. The driver fled the spot after the accident.

According to the Samta Nagar police, the incident took place around 5pm near Samta Nagar police station’s gate on the service road on Western Express Highway. The victim, who has not been identified yet, came under the rear wheels of a private luxury bus there.

The bus driver got scared and fled the spot leaving the heavy vehicle behind. Onlookers alerted police officials, who rushed the man to nearby Shatabdi Hospital but he was declared dead on admission. The man died of grievous head injuries, the police said.

“We are trying to establish his identity. It is difficult to say if the accused was drunk as he ran off and we are trying to trace him,” added the police official.

An FIR has been registered against the bus driver under IPC sections 304 A for causing death due to negligence and 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicle Act for fleeing the spot without rendering help to the accused.