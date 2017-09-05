Bye-bye, Bappa! Lakhs set to see off 80,000 idols in Mumbai

Around 80,000 idols, 119 immersion points, 40,000 policemen to keep you safe — that’s what Mumbai will be like on the last day of Ganeshotsav.

“We have not received any specific alert, but are equipped to ensure the security of all devotees,” said Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police and spokesperson of Mumbai Police.

More than 8,000 civic officials and workers will be stationed at 70 natural immersion sites and 31 immersion sites. At beaches, 607 lifeguards will keep an eye on devotees. Keeping in mind those who were attacked by stingrays and injured in 2013, the BMC has set up floating nets and released preventive guidelines to prevent accidental contact.

Karandikar has asked people to report suspicious activities to the police via their twitter handle @MumbaiPolice or on 7738133133 and 7738144144.

“A team of plainclothes policemen will be stationed across the city to deal with crimes involving women and children,” she said.

As many as 12 state reserve police force teams, one rapid action force squad, bomb detection and disposal teams, local arms squads, quick response teams 3,600 traffic police and 500 wardens and more than 8,000 volunteers will help the police.

The coast guard and Navy will patrol the coast along with Sagri police boats. At immersion cites, 60 ambulances have been deployed by the civic body.

As many as 134 watchtowers have been set up to monitor the situation. Police have also installed 5,000 CCTV cameras on routes and will rely on drones to keep devotees secure.

“The tempo and truck drivers carrying the idols should be in the vehicle after parking so that they could be useful if the vehicle has to be shifted if it is obstructing the traffic,” added Karandikar.

Police will forward noise pollution complaints to the Bombay high court.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) has asked mandals to cooperate with authorities to ensure the safety of devotees. In the wake of recent terrorist attacks around the world, the committee has asked mandals to verify the identities of truck drivers.