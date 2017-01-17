CA results out, Bhiwandi boy stands second

Of the 74,096 candidates who appeared for the final Chartered Accountant (CA) exam held in December 2016, 7,192 have cleared it. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the result on January 17 and the top three rank holders are from Lucknow, Bhiwandi and Ahmedabad, respectively.

Piyush Ramesh Lohia from Bhiwandi scored 574/800 (71.75%) and secured the second rank.

The test, held at 382 centres across the country, had 37,200 candidates appearing for the Group I test and 36,896 candidates for the Group II test. In Group I, 7.14% came out with flying colours and Group II saw 12.32% succeed.

36,768 candidates appeared for both groups and 11.57% cleared both tests.

Results for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) will also be announced today .