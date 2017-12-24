Cab driver and aide arrested for raping 30-yr-old woman in Mumbai

The police have arrested a taxi driver and his friend for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman while she was travelling from Kashimira to Thane on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as 32-year-old Suresh Pandurang Gosavi, formerly employed with an app-based cab service, and 31-year-old Umesh Jaswant Zala, said police.

The two were produced in court and remanded into police custody till December 26 on the same day.

Gosavi had been off duty for over a week, but the car still had a sticker of the app-based service. The woman boarded the cab near the Shivaji statue in Kashimira.

Zala was already in the car when she got in. After driving to a desolate place, the two men snatched her belongings.

According to Dr Mahesh Patil, SP, Thane Rural, they drove her to a lodge in Vajreshwari, where she started screaming for help. The two panicked and fled the area.

A case of theft and rape has been registered against Gosavi and Zala.

Investigations revealed that the rape took place between 7.15 pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday.