 Cabbie spots man jump off Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli sealink; search underway for body | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Cabbie spots man jump off Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli sealink; search underway for body

Officials search for body, try to establish identity of the man who committed suicide on Thursday morning

mumbai Updated: Jan 04, 2018 15:36 IST
HT Correspondent
A taxi driver driving through the sealink called the police control room at 11.45am and reported the incident.
A taxi driver driving through the sealink called the police control room at 11.45am and reported the incident.(HT File Photo)

An unidentified man was spotted jumping off the Bandra-Worli sealink on Thursday morning, Police and fire brigade officials are now searching for the body and trying to establish the identity of the victim.

A taxi driver who was driving through the sealink called the police control room at 11.45am and reported the incident, the Worli police said. He said he saw a man jump in the sea from near pole number 90 on the sealink, towards Worli. “We are trying to locate the body with the help of the fire brigade,” said Gajanan Desurkar, senior police inspector of Worli police station

Three months ago, on October 4, Bhavesh Shah, a 40-year-old lawyer from Ahmedabad, had committed suicide by jumping from the sealink. He had flagged a taxi at Haji Ali and made three rounds of the sealink, after which he forced the driver to halt the cab and jumped off even as the driver watched.

more from mumbai
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you