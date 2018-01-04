Cabbie spots man jump off Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli sealink; search underway for body

An unidentified man was spotted jumping off the Bandra-Worli sealink on Thursday morning, Police and fire brigade officials are now searching for the body and trying to establish the identity of the victim.

A taxi driver who was driving through the sealink called the police control room at 11.45am and reported the incident, the Worli police said. He said he saw a man jump in the sea from near pole number 90 on the sealink, towards Worli. “We are trying to locate the body with the help of the fire brigade,” said Gajanan Desurkar, senior police inspector of Worli police station

Three months ago, on October 4, Bhavesh Shah, a 40-year-old lawyer from Ahmedabad, had committed suicide by jumping from the sealink. He had flagged a taxi at Haji Ali and made three rounds of the sealink, after which he forced the driver to halt the cab and jumped off even as the driver watched.