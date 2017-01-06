Cadaver donation leads to first kidney transplant of 2017 in Mumbai

In the first kidney transplant of 2017 in the city, the family of a 45-year-old brain-dead man donated his kidneys and liver and gave a lease of life to three recipients, who were suffering from varoius end-stage organ failures.

The organ transplant took place around 6.30am at Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital (NSSH), Vile Parle. The transplant coordinators of the hospital said the patient’s family, after being counselled, immediately approved for the cadaver donation. After the medical examination, the doctors said three organs were eligible for donation which were transplanted into patients from NSSH, Bombay hospital and Global Hospital.

According to Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) norms, one kidney goes to the donor hospital. A 46-year-old man from NSSH benefitted from the donation.

“The recipient was on dialysis for over seven years after his kidneys failed. The kind gesture from donor’s family rescued the man,” said Rahul Vasnik, transplant coordinator of Nanavati Hospital.

While the other kidney went to a female recipient from Bombay Hospital, the liver transplant took place at Bombay Hospital. Surgeons from all three hospitals said the surgeries were successful and patients are stable.

