Can’t tow vehicle if anyone is seated inside, says Mumbai traffic department circular

After a traffic police constable was suspended for towing a car with a woman and infant seated inside in Malad, the traffic department has issued a circular with regulations for towing vehicles. According to the circular, which was sent to all traffic police chowkies, a vehicle can be towed under the supervision of an assistant sub-inspector or a higher-up officer.

It also states that even if the vehicle is in a ‘no parking’ zone, it cannot be towed if the driver, owner or anyone else is seated inside. The police officer in the towing van must have a walkie-talkie and e- challan machine. He should make an announcement, telling the driver that he has parked illegally. Towing will not be permitted unless this announcement is made, according to the circular.

If the owner or driver reaches the spot and is willing to pay the fine through an e-challan, his vehicle should not be towed, even if the process had started.

“We have told officers that they should refrain from being rude. We reiterated this in the circular, telling employees of the private towing van contractor to be polite to drivers and commuters,” said a traffic police officer.