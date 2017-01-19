Car collides with divider on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, four injured

Four people, including two women, were injured on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday morning, after the car they were travelling in crashed into the divider.

The accident took place near Rasayani, around 20km from Panvel city, around 6.30am.

According to the police, the four were travelling from Goa to Mumbai in the car. As they were crossing the village, the car rammed on to the divider and skidded on to hit a tree in the boulevard between the dividers.

“All four people suffered injuries in the accident. They were rushed to MGM hospital in Kamothe. One of them is in a critical condition,” said one police officer from Rasayani police station.

“So far, we know that the injured are residents of Mumbai. However, we don’t have their residential addresses yet,” he further said.

Explaining the reason behind the accident, the officer said, “The man behind the wheels dozed off probably because he was driving for a long time. He lost control of the vehicle.”

