Case filed against actor Rati Agnihotri for stealing power worth Rs49 lakh

The Worli police on Thursday registered a case against veteran Indian actor Rati Agnihotri and her husband for allegedly stealing electricity worth Rs48.97 lakh.

A case was registered on Thursday evening after the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) officials raided their building and found that the actor and her husband had tampered with the electronic meter, sources said. After raiding the apartment, they arrived at the police station and registered a case under section 135 of the electricity act, according to the sources.

The police said that Rati and her husband, Anil Virwani, were accused of stealing electricity, amounting up to Rs48.97 lakh, for the past three years. The BEST officials said the actor and her husband have tampered the electronic meter which was attached inside their residential building three-and-a-half years ago.

An officer from BEST, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We have the court’s permission to raid any residential apartment where we suspect something illegal is going on. Our vigilance team found out that something was wrong with their meter, so accordingly with the help of police officials, we raided their apartment at 10.30am on Thursday and reported the matter at the police station. We have learnt that they have been doing this since the past three years and the bill amounted to Rs48.97 lakh.”

Deputy commissioner of police, Paravin Padwal (zone 3), confirmed the case and said, “We have registered a case against the actor and her husband on the basis of the BEST official’s complaint.”

