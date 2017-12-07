Case of money laundering: ED set to question Peter Mukerjea in Mumbai

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate former media baron Peter Mukerjea in connection with a money laundering case concerning the INX Media deal.

Hiten Venegaokar, the counsel for ED, approached the court hearing the Sheena Bora case, for permission to interrogate Peter in the INX Media case.

The court permitted the ED to question Peter on Friday till 12 pm and on Saturday.

The ED claimed that illicit funds worth 90 million Great Britain pounds were siphoned off to unknown offshore accounts by the Mukerjeas and routed back to UK and India through Mauritius-based foreign investors.

It also claimed that Peter’s son Rabin is handling the funds, purportedly held in the form of bonds in New Zealand.

According to the ED, INX Media received foreign investment totalling Rs3,053.6 million between August 22, 2007 and May 12, 2008.

This was Rs3,004.4 million in excess of the of Rs 42.2 million INX was allowed.