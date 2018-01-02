Casting director arrested in Mumbai for tricking actor into shooting objectionable scenes

jayprakash.naidu@htlive.com

A 46-year-old casting director was arrested on Sunday after an actor filed a case, alleging that she was tricked into shooting objectionable scenes for an adult film.

The police are on the lookout for the film director.

The 26-year-old actor lodged a first information report, alleging the accused promised her a prominent role in a web series and she was told that the scenes would be used for that.

According to the Oshiwara police, the actor is a resident of Lokhandwala and one of the accused contacted her in 2015 offering her a prominent role in a web series which would run into five seasons. She told the police that she was happy about the offer as web series are the next big thing after television and the role would have given her career a boost.

When the woman met one of the accused at his office in south Mumbai, he told her that they would have to shoot some steamy scenes for the series. She was promised Rs3,000 for one day’s shoot and was taken to Madh island where the scenes were shot in 2015.

The director, Rajan Agarwal, started disconnecting her call when the actor asked him about the shooting of the rest of the film.

In 2016, another actor told her that she had seen the shots in an adult movie uploaded on YouTube.

When the actor contacted the accused, he failed to give her an explanation. Months later, her friend called her up and told her that the scenes have been uploaded on a porn website. The actor then approached the police.

A police officer from Oshiwara police station said, “We lodged the FIR a couple of months ago and started looking for the accused. We arrested Agarwal on Sunday.”

Film director Upendra Rai is still on the run. The two have been booked for molestation and publishing obscene materials and criminal intimidation. Agarwal has been sent to police custody.