CAT 2017 tougher than previous years, lament Mumbai students

Management aspirants, who took the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 on Sunday, said the paper was much tougher than the previous papers.

The students said the logical reasoning and data interpretation (LRDI) part in the question paper was the toughest, with many of them being unable to attempt several questions in the section. On the other hand, the quantitative analysis (QA) part of the paper was said to be easier than expected.

This year, around 2.31 lakh candidates took CAT, which holds the key for 19 Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and several other management institutes. The exam was held in 140 cities.

Jenil Shah, an aspirant from the city who took the test, said, “We have been hearing that the LRDI section is tough, but I hadn’t expected such difficult questions. One couldn’t solve half the questions in the sections.”

While the students were expecting QA part to be tougher, they were able to sail through it.

The opinion was divided on the difficulty level of verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC) section. “VARC questions were very straightforward and easier than expected,” said Aaqib Tirandaz, an aspirant from the city. “While I found verbal ability questions to be tough,” said Shah.

“The overall mood was that the exam was challenging and would have required the best of efforts from every aspirant,” read an analysis of the paper by Triumphant Institute of Education Management (T.I.M.E.), a coaching institute.