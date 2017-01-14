CBSE, ICSE schools likely to start classes in June as polls delay exams

Students in ICSE, CBSE schools may begin classes late in the 2017-18 academic year. Owing to the state legislative Assembly elections, non-state board schools, which usually begin classes by March-April, may have to start their upcoming academic year in June.

According to the revised timetable announced by the Council of Indian School Certificate (CISCE) on Friday, the Class 10 equivalent, ICSE exams will be held between March 10 and April 21.

It was earlier scheduled to begin on February 27 and end by March 31. Also, Class 12 ISC exams will continue till April 26, instead of wrapping up by April 5.

Similarly, Class 10 and 12 exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have also been pushed back by more than a week to March 10. Every year, these exams start on March 1.

As a result, schools that are busy conducting exams nearly till the end of April, will have to postpone classes that are usually held that month. Rajhans Vidyalaya in Andheri, for instance, may have to delay classes for all their students. “We are a CBSE exam centre, so our entire staff and classrooms are occupied during the exam period,” said Deepshikha Srivastava, principal of the school. “Our home exams are also getting delayed because of this and we may have to begin classes later than our usual schedule.”

The situation is the same at Cathedral and John Connon School in Fort where at Class 11 students will begin their academic year a moth late.

“Class 11 students will have to come in June this year. They are losing a whole month because of the delay in exams,” said the principal of the school Meera Isaacs.

She also said that the ongoing academic year too has been prolonged. “Our academic year was to end on April 21 but we might have to call in the teachers for supervision since ISC exams will continue till April 26,” she said.

The CISCE had appealed to schools to follow a uniform academic year, preferably one starting in June and concluding in March, said principals of several schools. “Keeping in mind the delayed exams this year and to bring in uniformity in school calendars, the council had requested schools to stick to starting the academic year in June,” said Father Francis Swamy, principal, St Mary’s (ICSE) School, Mazgaon and joint-secretary of the Archdiocesan Board of Education, which runs 150 schools in Mumbai.

