CBSE to release NEET answer keys for students

Two days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets along with students’ marked answers for the he National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the board will release answer keys for students. Students will be allowed to challenge any answer from June 15 to 5pm on June 16.

The board announced these dates on Monday, after the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed any plans of re-conducting the NEET. A number of petitions were filed across the country as students were unhappy with CBSE’s decision of setting different question papers for those who appeared for NEET in English language and those who gave the paper in other vernacular languages. The exam was held on May 7.

“The answer key for NEET-UG 2017 will be displayed for challenges only for two days instead of three days this time,” said a statement released by CBSE, late on Monday evening.

While the result for NEET 2017 was originally supposed to be announced on June 8, the SC has now asked CBSE to announce results before June 26. “Since CBSE is cutting down on time given to students to send in their challenges, it seems like there’s a possibility that results will be announced before June 26,” said Sudha Shenoy, a parent.

While CBSE is open to challenges, parents and students are upset about the system followed for NEET exams when it comes to accepting challenges, if any. “In other national or state exams, if a challenge is accepted, the marks are awarded to all students who appeared for the exam. However, for NEET, the board gives marks only to those students who have challenged the questions, which is unfair,” said Amruta Rege, a medical aspirant. Students have to pay Rs 1,000 for every challenge made, and if the challenge is not accepted, then there is no refund offered either.

For further information, students can log on to www.cbseneet.nic.in.