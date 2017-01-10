CCTV cameras capture man who dumped body of minor at station

The man who dumped the red trolley-bag containing the body of a 12-year-old boy on Sunday night has been caught on CCTV cameras at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

Multiple teams have launched a manhunt to trace the man, who looks to be about 35 years old. The footage shows him wearing an off-white shirt and grey trousers.

CCTV camera footage between 7pm and 7.30pm shows the accused pulling the bag with his right hand, while holding a plastic bag in his left.

The police are trying to piece together his path and are trying to identify the victim.

“The boy has short hair. He was found with a white thread around his waist and a small ghungroo,” said the officer.

“There are many possibilities. The man could have taken an autorickshaw to the terminus and then looked around for a suitable place to dump the bag. He walked smoothly and did not stop. This indicates that he was aware of the terminus’ layout,” said a police officer.

At 8.15pm, a local who went to relieve himself spotted the bag, which was dumped at a secluded location near Shiv-kripa chawl.

He informed his friend, and the two approached the police, who found the body wrapped with a sari and a shawl. “The bag is new. It appears that it was purchased with the intention of disposing of the body. We are trying to trace the origin of the bag by contacting its manufacture. The boy was clothed and did not have external injuries. He may have been smothered to death,” said the officer.

The police have also found eye-witnesses who spotted the man at the terminus. They are currently being questioned. “The body was not decomposed, which indicates that the boy was murdered on Sunday. It appears as though he was killed nearby,” said the officer.

Read

Boy’s body found in suitcase near LTT in Mumbai