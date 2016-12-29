CCTV network to help keep south Mumbai safe on December 31

The police have drawn up elaborate plans to secure south Mumbai during New Year celebrations and will beef up their presence there significantly on December 31. The ban on parties on boats or yachts, in effect since the 2008 terror attack, will remain in place, the police said.

A bonus for the police this year the new network of CCTVs across south Mumbai, which will enable policemen in the control room to monitor live footage of New Year celebrations and keep an eye out for signs of trouble.

Many parts of south Mumbai attract large crowds of people from across the city for New Year celebrations. The police have assessed security requirements at four major tourist areas – Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Nariman Point and Girgaum Chowpatty – where there will be a heavy police presence. Both uniformed and plainclothes cops will patrol the streets.

At Girgaum Chowpatty, the police will prevent revelers from entering the sea but life guards will be deployed there nonetheless. The police said that parties will be monitored to ensure that clubs and societies don’t flout noise pollution rules. Policemen will also be deployed at various lodges and hotels, including five-stars, to ensure safe celebrations.

“Nakabandis will be conducted at all sensitive places. Apart from striking forces working with the local police, quick response teams, combat teams, the state reserve police force and mobile vans will also be monitoring the situation,” said Pratap Dighavkar, additional commissioner of police, south region. Dighavkar added that guesthouses and lodges will be briefed ahead of New Year’s Eve and given a list of precautions.

