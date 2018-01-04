Central Railway conducts safety trials after adding two new coaches to Matheran toy train

The Central Railway (CR) successfully conducted safety trials for the Neral-Matheran mini train, after adding two additional coaches to the six-coach train, on the entire

21-km stretch on Thursday.

According to railway sources, the trials were mainly aimed to enhance the passenger-carrying capacity of the narrow gauge train.

The new coaches were added as there was a huge demand from locals and tourists to increase the carrying capacity of the train.

The mini train is one of the main attractions for tourists, especially children, visiting Matheran.

Presently, the train is running on a 3-km long Aman Lodge-Matheran stretch with six coaches.

The British-era narrow gauge mini train, commissioned on April 15, 1907, was suspended following two-back-to back derailments on May 1 and May 8, last year.

A CR spokesperson said that they first conducted necessary “coupler force trials” on the entire 21-km long Naral-Matheran route, and on the Matheran-Aman Lodge route thereafter.

The trials between Neral-Matheran were conducted with an empty train, while those on Matheran-Aman lodge route were conducted in loaded condition.

An extra engine was used for pushing the train during the five trip-long trials.

“The trial report of running the eight coaches between Aman Lodge and Matheran will be sent to the commissioner of railway safety for approval,” said Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson of CR.

He added that the trial the for regular run on the Neral-Matheran train will be conducted according to the standards of the Research, Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in due course.

The central railway has already undertaken safety works worth more than Rs6 crore to making the hilly route safe for the operation of the mini train.