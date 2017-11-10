Central Railway, Mumbai civic body will work together to evict encroachers off railway land

The Central Railway and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have come together to ensure that the railway land is encroachment free. After their joint action against the illegal hutment outside Parel station on Tuesday, the railway authorities identified other encroached locations too.

“The joint action at Parel station was successful. Encroachment free railway premises is our aim and we will soon be taking another joint action. The dates are not yet finalised but we are regularly meeting the BMC officials,” said a CR official.

The encroachments around railway stations have come under scanner following the September 29 stampede at Elphinstone Road station’s foot overbridge that killed 23 commuters.

The heavily encroached upon locations on the Central Railway were identified by the multi-disciplinary audit teams who inspected all the railway stations. The disciplinary teams found that areas outside Parel, Chinchpokli, Masjid Bunder, GTB Nagar, Mankhurd, Vasind and Kasara were heavily encroached upon. The team had suggested that immediate action be taken against the encroached areas as they block the entry and exit points to the station.

At Chinchpokli station, the team had identified encroachments by slum dwellers under the FOB at Byculla end of the station. At Masjid station, the BMC landing was found out to be encroached upon by hawkers, who had constructed residential buildings. At GTB Nagar station of the Harbour railway, illegal tea and pan shops have been built. Mankhurd station encroachment was not found in the circulating area with unauthorised shops.