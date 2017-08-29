Central Railway services delayed after Mumbai-Nagpur train derails near Asangaon

The derailment of the Nagpur - Mumbai Duronto Express has affected the services on the suburban railway. According to officials, the Kasara and Kalyan section of the suburban railway has been affected. Both the railway lines near the derailment site between Asangaon and Vasind are shut.

This will affect commuters travelling from far-flung suburbs and towns like Shahapur.

There has also been a cascading effect on the local train services between Kalyan to CSMT, which are operating with a 10 to 15 minute delay. This will add to the commuters’ woes, especially during the morning peak hour.

The local trains from Ambernath and Badlapur heading towards CSMT are operating smoothly and have not been affected. Similarly, the derailment has not had an impact on the harbour line services, which are operating smoothly.

Sunil Udasi, chief public relation officer, Central Railway, said, “Suburban trains from Kasara and Asangaon are running up to Titwala only.”

On the mainline, CSMT-Howrah Gitanjali Express has been diverted via Kalyan-Panvel-Karjat-Pune-Daund-Manmad.

Seven bogies and the engine of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express derailed on Tuesday morning. No injuries to passengers were reported in the accident. The preliminary reason for the derailment seems to be heavy rains that had washed away a portion of the tracks.

Last week, four coaches of a harbour line train heading from Andheri to CSMT had derailed at Mahim. The railways conducted a nine-hour long public hearing into this accident on Monday.