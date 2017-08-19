Centre wants all states to form uniform VIP security unit

The Centre has directed all state and union territories to formulate a specialised unit for VIP security, which would assure protection to all dignitaries including the Prime Minister and the President when they visit states.

The Centre has issued guidelines to states under which it has specified on how to constitute these specialised VIP Units. At present, Maharashtra has 1,580 personnel posted for VIP security across the state.

The centre has laid down the guidelines for a specialised VIP security unit — these security units should have a clear mandate besides adequate manpower and infrastructural support to provide proximate as well as venue security during visits of the dignitaries; secondly, the qualifying criteria for selection of these special security units should have uniformity across all states. An attractive compensation package with the risk insurance should be provide to officers joining these units; third,a number of reasonable women should also be inducted in the units; Four, the units should have a dedicated cadre for technical support. This cadre should have expert training in handling of physical security equipment. The communication staff should have expert training in the use of radio equipment and in information security.

The guidelines state that jammers are an essential part of VIP security, the cadre should be trained in understanding of capabilities and limitations of the equipment. According to the guidelines, the drivers should be fully trained in offensive/defensive driving. No private driver should be put on duty with highly-threatened protectees.

According to past experience, it has been proved that many escort vehicles have failed to keep pace with the new generation vehicles used as main car, the cars in the escort party should therefore be sturdy and for all sort of terrains. A ready pool of bullet proof vehicles conforming to latest specifications is also desirable considering threats from IEDs.