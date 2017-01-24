CET to be the only decider for all post-graduate medical admissions in Maharashtra

Admissions to all post-graduate medical courses will be conducted by the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell for the next academic year.

A government resolution on this was released by the state government last week and the Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER) will send a notification to colleges this week.

The rule will affect 3,100 seats spread across government-run, private and deemed medical and dental institutes.

“Until last year, the deemed and private institutes used to conduct separate admissions for their seats but this year, we have decided to streamline the process for the benefit of students,” said Dr Pravin Shingare, director, DMER. He said that DMER is already working on the notification based on the GR, which will be released this week.

Government institutes have 1,100 seats for post-graduation courses, whereas private and deemed institutes in the state have 800 and 1,200 seats respectively.

Parents of post-graduate medical aspirants are happy with the rule.

“This is a good move by the government because its control over admissions means better transparency. We hope it applies to undergraduate admissions soon,” said Rajesh Jain, member of Parents’ Association for Medical Students.

In 2016, deemed institutes had sought help from the Supreme Court to ensure that admissions to undergraduate courses be conducted by the institutes and not the state.

The demand was turned down by the court and the state CET cell and DMER was asked to conduct admissions to all medical and dental seats across all colleges.

While the decision to bring in a single-window admissions process has brought cheer to students, deemed and private institutes are not happy.

“In the last 25 years that we’ve been running the institute, never has a seat gone vacant. Last year when state government took over the admissions process for UG courses, more than 50% of our seats in the dental college went vacant. We don’t want similar scenarios in PG admissions,” said a senior official of a Pune-based deemed medical institute.

While there are no plans of seeking judicial help in the matter as of now, the official said they might take up the matter with senior government officials soon.

