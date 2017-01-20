Cheque fraud: NRIs cheated of ₹3 lakh, approach Mumbai police

Two non-resident Indians (NRI) based in United States and United Kingdom respectively have registered a case of cheating and forgery with the Azad Maidan police station. The police said that the two NRIs had sent cheques via courier to their payees in India but the cheques were misplaced, manipulated and deposited in an alleged fraud’s account.

According to the police officials, the NRIs have been identified as Reggi George a resident of UK and Johnson Kunjppi a resident of USA.

George lost Rs1.50 lakh when he sent a cheque for Rs50,000 to an NGO in Kerala. But the cheque never reached the payee. Instead, it was deposited in a Canara Bank account belonging to a Shailesh Kalyanji Vora and the amount was somehow altered to Rs1,50,000. The account holder’s bank branch is in Mumbai and comes under the jurisdiction of the Azad Maidan police station.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “George had sent the cheque on the name of one Yuliti Abram who runs an NGO in Kerala but it didn’t reach her at all. The amount mentioned in the cheque was of Rs 50,000, but the fraud who managed to get his hands on the cheque changed it to Rs1,50,000.” The cheque was deposited in the bank on August 10.

When George realised that Rs1 lakh extra has been withdrawn from his account, he inquired with Abram and contacted the Azad Maidan police.

A similar incident took place with Johnson Kunjppi who lives in USA. He had dispatched a cheque of Rs1.5 lakh for his brother Jacob, who lives in Kerala, but it too never reached the payee.

“The cheque was misplaced, manipulated and deposited in Vora’s account on the same date as George’s cheque was deposited, that is August 10. In Kunjppi’s cheque, the fraud changed the name of the payee and deposited it in the Canara bank branch here,” said an officer.

After getting details of the bank’s location, Kunjppi’s approached the Azad Maidan police through an e-mail, following which a case was registered on January 12 in which both complaints from both the NRIs were included.

The police have frozen Vora’s account and after obtaining his address from the bank, are trying to locate him. “Vora’s had Rs2.5 lakh in his account which was frozen immediately we have also got his address and have summoned him for a statement,” said the officer.

Confirming the news, senior police inspector Vijay Kadam from Azad Maidan police station said, “We have learnt that someone from the courier company is involved in the racket as they have been misplacing cheques and handing them over to frauds who in turn pay them a trifle to do so. Further investigation is underway.”

