Christmas dampener: 13-hour mega block on Mumbai’s Harbour line

The Central railways would be imposing a 13-hour mega block on the Harbour line today. This is likely to inconvenience commuters, especially those wanting to visit family and friends to celebrate Christmas, as local train services will suspended between Nerul and Panvel.

The block will be imposed from 2am to 3pm. Of the 482 local services on the harbour line, 164 will be cancelled. On the trans-harbour line, 40 of 230 services will be called off.

Commuters will have to reach Nerul station by road if they want to travel to south Mumbai. To facilitate commuters, the NMMT will be running 40 special buses between Panvel and Nerul. However, officegoers will remain unaffected as it is a public holiday.

Officials said the block is being imposed owing to construction of the phase-1 of the Belapur-Seawoods- Uran railway line. Around 700 workers will be working on the construction of the phase-1.Besides,the existing line between Seawoods and Belapur will be cut and connected to the newly built railway lines. Also, existing lines will be realigned and Belapur station yard will be remodelled.

“In all, there will be six cuts and connections, including three points and crossings and shifting from one tunnel to another,” said a CR spokesperson.