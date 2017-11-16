CIDCO refuses to compensate PAPs who continue to extend homes near Navi Mumbai Airport area

According to recent reports, PAPs (project affected persons) near the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have been constructing structures and extending their houses in the hope that they will receive a better rehabilitation package from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco).

The corporation, however, said it will not provide any facilities to any extension construction work carried out in the NMIA core area.

“We have completed a survey of all the 10 villages that fall under the NMIA project and the state -approved rehabilitation package has been declared for the airport PAPs accordingly,” said senior public relations officer Mohan Ninawe.

“The rehabilitation will be planned in accordance to the final list prepared after the survey. The PAPs have been assured designated plots at Vadghar, Wahal and Kunde.“

“If PAPs undertake new construction or extend their present structures in the NMIA area , we would like to make it clear that they will not be eligible for any type of package or amenity due to the violation.”