Civic amenities in 11 Mumbai wards crumbling, may get worse in four years: Praja Foundation

Eleven administrative wards in the city may soon face a crisis, claimed NGO Praja Foundation in its annual report on civic issues.

After analysing population data and complaints registered with the BMC in the past few years, the NGO has drawn up a list of wards that could face crises in the next four years and therefore need immediate attention.

Roads with potholes, poor solid waste management, irregular water supply and pollution were among the biggest problems. The eleven wards allegedly at risk include five in the island city, three in the western suburbs and two in the eastern suburbs.

In C ward (Kalbadevi, Marine Lines), E ward (Byculla) and T (Mulund) bad roads are the biggest problem and the civic body is likely to receive more complaints regarding the poor condition of roads there, the report said.

K east (Jogeshwari east, Andheri east and Vile Parle east) are prone to water shortage, while B ward (Masjid, Bhindi Bazar), E ward (Byculla) and H west ward (Khar, Bandra) face issues with solid waste management.

The problems are likely to worsen over the next four years, Praja said.

The report also stated that while K west (Andheri west, Jogeshwari west), G south (Mahalaxmi, Worli) and C ward (Kalbadevi, Marine Lines) would be more prone to water contamination in the next four years.

Irregular pest control— which is one of the main reasons for the spread of dengue and malaria — is a problem in wards such as R central ward (Borivli), D (Malabar Hill, Grant road, Girgaum) and K east ward (Jogeshwari east, Andheri east and Vile Parle east).

Milind Mhaske from the Praja Foundation said, “We used time series analysis and adjusted the complaints’ data to the ward-wise population from 2008 to 2016, to come up with the wards that will be affected the worst in the next four years.”

He added, “BMC will have to pay attention to these wards and take measures to mitigate problems related to roads, waste management and pest control, among others.”

The NGO also analysed complaints related to water contamination, which could cause death due to diarrhoea, and pest control complaints, which could cause diseases such as dengue and malaria to spread.

