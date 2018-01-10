Civic body to demarcate, list time-restricted hawking zones across Mumbai

Areas around schools with over 500 students, hospitals with over 100 beds and major religious structures in Mumbai will be demarcated as restricted vending zones soon, meaning that hawking will be allowed here during pre-determined hours through the day, which will be non-peak hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing a list of such spots, which it will upload online by the end of January so that Mumbaiites can voice their suggestions and objections. On Tuesday, the BMC tweeted a temporary list of 22 religious structures that will be restricted vending zones.

The list will be finalised after the 20-member Town Vending Committee’s (TVC) approval.

Meanwhile, NAGAR, an NGO working on the issue of hawking in the city, has written to the deputy municipal commissioner asking that the BMC also publish the list of hawking pitches along with guidelines. One hawking pitch is one spot occupied by one hawker.

The BMC has already put up a list (on its website mcgm.gov.in) of 85,891 demarcated hawking pitches across the city as per the 2015 survey, and invited suggestions and objections from citizens till January 31. After this, the pitches will be finalised. Based on this list, Andheri has the highest number of pitches at 8,500.

The civic body has proposed to increase the number of hawkers in Mumbai from 22,097 to 89,797 as it has received many applications for hawkers’ licences .

The NGO’s letter has pointed out that there are hawking pitches on major roads, such as Maharishi Karve Road and JBS Road in south Mumbai, which is a violation of the Bombay High Court order.