Civic polls: Thane voters will get to vote for 4 candidates

A voter will have to vote for all four seats in his ward or else the vote will be considered invalid said state election commissioner (SEC) JS Saharia while addressing a press conference in the city on Friday. He added that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be installed with buzzers that will hoot upon successful completion of voting .

In May 2016, the state election commission introduced a new panel system for the upcoming civic polls. As per this system, each ward will have a panel of four corporators, who will work together for the development of that ward. During the 2012 polls, the commission had introduced two corporators per panel system. The four seats in every panel will be named A, B, C and D and every voter will have to elect four candidates, one from each seat.

Explaining the panel system, Saharia said, “Every ward will have a panel of four corporators. Voters will have to vote for all four seats or else their vote will not be counted. The EVM will buzz only after a voter casts his vote for all the four seats. Only then the next voter can cast his/her vote. People who do not want to elect a candidate for all four panels can press none of the above (NOTA) button. But voting for all four seats is a must.”

He added that the presiding officer at the polling booth will inform a voter in case the buzzer doesn’t go off. The officer will then ask the voter to cast vote for the pending seats or else the vote would be termed invalid. Moreover, voters can vote only once for each of the four seats. The EVM won’t record additional votes for any of the seats if its from the same voter.

“Every seat will be colour-coded to help people differentiate. Moreover, there will be sufficient gap between two seats. NOTA will be the last button on every seat, and will act as divider between two seats,” said Shekhar Channe, secretary, state election commission.

