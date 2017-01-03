Classmates of ‘drowned’ Mumbai students hope for their return

Teachers and classmates of Karan Jadhav and Vinay Shetty, who are feared to have drowned in the Ganga during their visit to Rishikesh, are shocked by the news of their disappearance. They are now anxiously waiting for the result of the ongoing search operation.

The third-year students of bachelors of accounting and finance (BAF) were part of the 11-member group from Thakur College of Science and Commerce in Kandivali, that went to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to usher in the new year. According to the police, Vinay was swept away by the water current, when he jumped into the water after a river-rafting session on Monday. When Karan got into the water to save him, he too was swept away. Both the students were in their early twenties.

Chaitali Chakraborty, principal of the college, said that the college tried contacting the parents of the missing students’ parents but they had apparently left the city for Rishikesh. “The police have also asked the other students to stay put, pending the search. It was not a college trip. They had gone on their own,” she said.

Many of the students’ classmates did not turn up for lectures on Tuesday after they came to know about the incident. “There were very few students in the class. We can understand that they must have been traumatised by the news,” said Nishikant Jha, the professor in-charge of BAF at the college. “We were extremely upset when we heard about it on Monday night,” said a classmate of Shetty and Jadhav.

The classmates described the duo as ‘creative’. “I had worked with Vinay while preparing for college events. He would design props for the drama shows,” said Karan Sharma, Vinay’s classmate.

Others, who did not wish to be identified, said that Vinay was quite fond of travelling and often planned trips with a close-knit group of friends. “He was a pretty outgoing person. He was also quite adventurous and loved to ride his motorbike,” he said.

On the other hand, Karan was described as an ‘introvert’, who frequented the college library.

“Both of them were not only good at academics but were also active in extra-curricular activities and inter-collegiate competitions. We are praying that they return safely,” said Jha.