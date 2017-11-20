Cloudy skies, unexpected showers in several parts of Mumbai on Monday morning

On Monday morning, a day after the city recorded its lowest minimum temperature for the season so far, night temperatures shot up owing to cloud cover over the city. Some parts of the city also saw showers.

Officials from the weather bureau said light rain was reported in areas such as Powai, Andheri, Goregaon, Sion, and in parts of Navi Mumbai and Thane. “This rainfall is not unusual and is seasonal, as there is abundance of moisture along the Konkan coast, and conditions have got further aggravated by the trough in the Arabian Sea,” said Shubhangi Bhute, director of Regional Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

How much rain the city has received will be known at 5.30pm Monday.

“This rain will be short-lived in Mumbai, but areas in south Konkan and south Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive light rain over the next two days,” Bhute added.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, recorded a minimum temperature increase from 18.5 degree Celsius (2.4 degree Celsius below normal) on Sunday to 21.4 degree Celsius, closer to the normal mark, early on Monday.

At the Colaba weather station, which is indicative of weather in south Mumbai, night temperature rose from 22.3 degree Celsius to 23.8, close to a degree Celsius above normal, during the same period.

Maximum temperatures were a degree Celsius above normal, around 34 , both in the suburbs and in south Mumbai.

Officials from the weather bureau said the rise in minimum temperatures is because of the cloud cover. “There is a trough (weather depression) over south east Arabian Sea, off the coast of Karnataka, which is pulling moisture along the Konkan coast,” explained KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. “Cloudy, humid conditions trap the heat, leading to a rise in temperatures.”

Winter will officially be declared in Mumbai only once the day temperature falls below 30 degree Celsius, he added.