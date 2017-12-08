Clowning glory: A wordless tale of two acrobats, musicians and lovers

Mandrogora Circus, a non-verbal comedy WHERE: National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point

WHEN: December 10, Noon and 5 pm

TICKETS: Rs 354 onwards, available on bookmyshow.com

All the way from a small town in Argentina, two clowns are bringing their mad hatter circus to town.

Mariana Silva and Juan Cruz Bracamonte, are writer, director and cast. Their work, Mandragora Circus, calls itself a non-verbal comedy and is the love story of two clowns.

Silva and Bracamonte came together in the late 90s because they wanted to tell stories in an animated manner. In 2003, they premiered their work, which draws on Silva’s acrobatic skills and Bracamonte’s musical talent. “It’s a mix of everything, but more than anything, it’s a love story through encounters and misunderstandings of love and forgiveness – all with a pinch of comedy,” Bracamote says.

The 55-minute story calls for props, bizarre aerial acrobatics, juggling and music – and is wordless. Your imagination fills in the gaps, but the ending is always happy. Silva says it’s because clowns exist to bring joy and happiness.

They have also performed all over the world, from Argentina and Alaska to parts of Europe and the Middle East. In India, they have performed in Pune, Delhi and Hampi. “Kids often shout to us in excitement during the performance,” Silva says. “We don’t respond, but can guess the context. That’s the kind of energy we live off.”