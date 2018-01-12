CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates Mumbai Shopping Festival

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated the 19-day Mumbai Shopping festival.

“I am sure from next year onwards it will become a global festival. You have created a brand of Mumbai,” said Fadnavis, adding like Ganpati, this festival will also capture the imagination of people from across the globe. He described the festival as not just a shopping event, but an overall experience in terms of entertainment, food and culture.

State tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal said tourists henceforth will schedule their visit to Mumbai keeping in view this fest. “We will also try out 24×7 shopping concept through night bazaars,” said Rawal.

This festival has been designed on the lines of Dubai Shopping fest. Apart from this, the festival will also showcase the glory of the state by way of live performances and also give a boost to the Make In India initiative.

Various malls namely High Street Phoenix, Oberoi mall as well shopping streets such as Colaba causeway, Fashion street, Bandra Link Road will be part of this fest.

The festival will boast of prizes like 100% cash back, gold, holidays as well as cars and also house in Mumbai.