CM Devendra Fadnavis kick-starts projects in Maharashtra worth ₹1.6K crore online

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday electronically performed bhoomipujan (laying of the foundation stone) for development projects, in 28 cities that are worth more than Rs1,600 crore.

Instead of having the CM visit those cities, the state government organised what it called an e-bhoomipujan, in which Fadnavis, through video-conferencing, unveiled foundation stones at each place by pressing buttons at his official residence in Mumbai.

This saved time and public money, said government officials.

The e-bhoomipujans were performed for projects under two schemes — Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Nagrotthan. These projects aim to make cities clean, beautiful and smart by funding projects for water supply, sewerage, solid waste management and storm water drains.

Fadnavis, through video-conferencing, also interacted with the officials and public representatives present at the spot. He said, “Development projects worth Rs1,622 crore in 28 cities have been launched with the help of e-bhoomipujan. With these projects we want to improve quality of life of citizens.” He said, “We are working to make cities open-defecation free, have approved 70 development plans and are adopting an approach to make integrated efforts for smart cities.”

Fadnavis also said public services will be made available through digital platforms.

“We will soon launch a website for all municipal corporations and provide all services on the digital platform to reduce human intervention,” the chief minister said. “This will also help us improve quality of services and ensure their timely execution.”

