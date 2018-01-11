CM Fadnavis plans separate quota for orphans to help them bag Maharashtra govt jobs

Maharashtra is mulling a separate quota in state government services for orphans. Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that orders initiating the quota in posts for which the Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) conducts exams, as well as other government services, will be issued soon.

The announcement came after the CM came across the case of a young woman who had passed the MPSC exams but did not qualify for a job as she did not make it to the merit list’s open category. She had secured sufficient marks to qualify in the reserved categories, but she had no caste certificate as she is an orphan.

Fadnavis has assured the young woman that the state government will create an independent category to benefit orphans who are unable to establish their castes.

“We have decided to create a quota for such students in MPSC and other exams. A decision will be taken soon in this respect to ensure that youngsters who have been brought up as orphans are given reservation in government jobs,” Fadnavis said on Wednesday, while speaking at an award function organised by the Mantralaya Ani Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh at Raj Bhavan, Malabar Hill.

The young woman, however, will not benefit from this decision as it will not have a retrospective effect. “She told me that she was ready to appear for the exam again and secure similar grades to benefit from the quota for orphans,” Fadnavis said.