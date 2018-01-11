Co-owner Yug Tuli left Mumbai an hour after BMC declared Kamala Mills fire originated at Mojo Bistro

An hour after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) fire department declared that the fire in Kamala Mills had originated in Mojo’s Bistro restaurant, its co-owner Yug Tuli and his wife left Mumbai in his high-end vehicle on Saturday evening.

According to a police officer, Tuli, who was in his Chembur apartment along with his wife, Pritina, fled by road to Hyderabad via Sholapur. “The couple, who had married 15 days before the fire, left their house at 9.30pm on Saturday after the news channels flashed the fire department’s findings. They first dropped Pritina’s mother at the Mumbai airport and then fled to Hyderabad where Tuli’s grandparents live,” said an officer. During investigation, the police learnt that Tuli’s wife has a British passport. The police found out that Pritina on Monday booked a ticket for herself from Hyderabad to Delhi, but she did not board the flight.

On Saturday, Tuli and Yug Pathak, son of a former IPS officer, were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder based on the fire department’s report which stated the fire started from Mojo’s Bistro. The owners of Mojo’s were earlier booked under the MRTP Act for illegal structures.