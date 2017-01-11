Comedy, music, food: 10 things to do in Mumbai this weekend

FRIDAY, January 13

1) EDITOR’S PICK: The Mumbai Portal: Imagine a real-life portal between Mumbai and other cities like Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, refugee camps in Berlin, Gaza, Iraq, Rwanda, Yangon and Mexico City. This portal is a shipping container equipped with immersive audio-visual technology. Walk in and interact with individual in a portal from another city, as if they are in the same room.

Where: Outside Trident, Nariman Point; When: TBA

2) Comedy: Laugh For Shakes: Comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath and Kautuk Srivastava will put a comic twist on a range of topics, from bodypositivity to urban lifestyles and millennial characteristics. The revenue from the show will be extended to help patients of Parkinsons disease.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College, Cumballa Hill; Call 2353 8550; Tickets: Rs 600 onward

When: 8.30pm

3) Theatre: Deranged Marriage: Who is to blame if an arranged marriage ends in divorce? The play takes a comic perspective on the chaos surrounding the social custom.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill, Bandra (W); Call: 96199 62969; Tickets: Rs 350; When:7.30pm

A scene from Deranged Marriage

4) Music: Sunburn Arena: Popular DJ David Guetta makes his way back to India. Supporting him will be DJ Robin Schulz.

Where: Mahalakshmi Racecourse, Mahalakshmi; Call: 2307 1401; Tickets: Rs 2,500 onward; When: 4pm

SATURDAY, January 14

5) Music: Fusion Night: South Korean DJ Minju Lee, known for her deep-house sound, and musician Abhimanyu Meer, known for his hip-hop, techno and jazz music, will collaborate for a world music production.

Where: Bonobo, off Linking Road, Bandra (W); Call: 2605 5050; Entry: Free; When: 9.30pm

DJ Minju Lee

6) Workshop: Gond Painting: Learn the indigenous art form of the Pardhan Gond tribe from Madhya Pradesh. They paint gods as symbols of good fortune on the walls of their homes.

Where: Title Waves, off Turner Road, Bandra (W); Call: 2651 0841; Price: Rs 1,800; When: 11am

Gond art

7) Event: Zine Festival: Head to a fest dedicated to celebrating self-published and DIY comics and literature. The event will showcase independently published comic books, poetry, journalism, and drawings.

Where: Underground Bookhouse, St John Baptist Road, Bandra (W); Call: 97733 61243; Entry: Free; When: 12pm to 9pm

An illustration from a zine

8) Travel: Peak Performance: Conquer Alang, Madan and Kulang forts, situated in the Kalsubai range of the Sahyadris, in this two-day trek. The three forts are the most difficult trek to undertake, as the dense forest makes the hiking paths confusing and treacherous. (assembly time on the night of January 13)

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (assembly point. Head to Kasara and continue on foot); Call: 9987121415; Price: Rs 2,400 per person; When: 10.30pm

Alang plateau

SUNDAY, January 15

9) Food: New Menu: Pick from chicken consommé, crab parmantier, porcini tortellini, squid ink lobster chitarra, rigatoni with wild mushroom, black cod and buckwheat crêpes, among other dishes.

Where: Le Cirque Signature, The Leela Mumbai, Sahar; Call: 6691 1211; Price: Rs 6,000 for two people; When: 6.30pm to 12am

One of the new preparations at the eatery

10) Food: Sweet Tooth: Start your meal with appetisers such as harissa fish, chicken satay, fish sticks and hummus with pita. Follow it up with decadent desserts including brownies, strawberry butter cake and chocolate cake.

Where: California Pizza Kitchen, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel; Call: 6636 6636; Price: Rs 2,000 for two people; When: 12am to 12am