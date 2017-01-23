Congress appoints former Haryana CM Hooda as observer for BMC elections

Taking note of the factionalism in its Mumbai unit, the All India Congress Committee has appointed senior party leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupider Singh Hooda as observer for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The observer will interact with the city Congress leaders over various subjects, including joining hands with Nationalist Congress Party, party’s senior leader Gurudas Kamat’s decision of opting out of the election process and selection of candidates.

Hooda is expected to come to Mumbai in the next two days. The Congress leadership in Mumbai believes as the adjustment with the NCP on a few seats to avoid vote division is unlikely to happen due to lukewarm response from the ally, the observer will mainly focus on reconciliation between top leaders and selection of candidates.

“Hooda has been appointed as the party observer for the civic polls. He will focus on various issues by holding deliberations with leaders with responsibility of civic polls,” said Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam.

The rift among the warring groups of the city unit had come to the fore, once again, when former Mumbai chief and AICC general secretary Kamat announced on Friday he will not be part of the election process. He claimed Nirupam works with a ‘negative attitude’.

Kamat tweeted on Monday morning that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi informed him that Hooda was being deputed as observer after his complaint about Nirupam.

Discontent among various groups in the city unit has been evident over distribution of candidature. The party had started the procedure of selection of party candidates at district-level, with help from committees comprising internal observers, sitting and former MLAs and MPs and senior leaders. A committee headed by the city unit chief Nirupam and comprising other senior leaders will take a final call on the selection of candidates.

Read more: Mumbai civic polls: Gurudas Kamat withdraws from campaign, blames Sanjay Nirupam