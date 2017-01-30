Congress ‘charge-sheets’ Sena-BJP’s BMC rule

The Mumbai Congress released on Monday a ‘chargesheet’ about the 20-year Shiv Sena-Bhartiya Janata Party rule in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The so-called chargesheet claims the allies had failed on all fronts, from water supply to roads, health, waste management and education. Former union minister and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who released the ‘chargesheet’ said he has seen Mumbai deteriorating.

The Congress has been targeting the Sena, BJP and their rule in the civic body over scams. The party demanded a third-party audit on scams. It claimed that while an audit of 25% of the budget was mandatory, the BMC did not conduct one from 2007 to 2010.

The party said the BMC was facing corruption charges in desilting work and dumping ground management, and spent Rs1 lakh crore without any audit. The documents also claim citizens were forced to bear additional costs for water, owing to leakage of 30% in the supply system. It said roads were riddled with potholes when BMC spent Rs28,000 crore in a decade.

Tharoor asked voters to give the Congress a chance, after electing Sena-BJP four times before. “I have lived here during my childhood. Over the years, it has deteriorated on various fronts such as infrastructure and lack of amenities,” Tharoor said.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam claimed the BJP said it would also release a chargesheet. “The BJP ‘s chargesheet will be against the Sena for their rule in the BMC. It is such irony that the BJP is targeting its ally, after sharing power with it in the civic body for years.”

Read: Saffron allies’ split may bring Congress, NCP closer

BJP equally responsible for corruption in Mumbai civic body: Supriya Sule

Shiv Sena hits BJP with its own ‘no transparency’ claim