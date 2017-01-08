Congress demands judicial probe into demonetisation

Ahead of the civic and zilla parishad polls in Maharashtra, the state Congress unit has decided to step up its agitation against the government.

As higher-ups in the party intensify their protests against the notes ban, Congress leader and former union leader Kapil Sibal has demanded a judicial probe into demonetisation, terming it a “huge conspiracy” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party asked all its key leaders, including former chief ministers, to hold about 2,000 rallies across the state, with the aim to reach out to as many people as possible.

A meeting of the Campaign Implementation Committee — headed by former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde — was held at the party’s Nariman Point office on Saturday.

The committee reviewed its ongoing protest programmes against demonetisation and its fallout across the country.

“The country is going through a challenging time owing to the financial slowdown and unemployment, which is likely to increase in the coming days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise that the hardship will end in 50 days is nothing but a sham. Nobody knows how long this will go on for. The poor are not able to withdraw their own money and the Reserve Bank of India has not yet declared the amount of black money that has been unearthed,” said Shinde.

Shinde said that after the party’s national convention in Delhi on January 11, it would step up protests against demonetisation.Sibal said that as most of the old currency has been deposited in banks, it is reasonable to believe that the notes ban was a conspiracy to legitimise black money.

“Of the Rs15.15 lakh crore in banned currency, Rs14.97 lakh crore has been deposited. The BJP has not taken action against its office bearers who were found with large sums of new currency illegally. This appears to be part of huge conspiracy and needs to be probed by a judicial body,” he said.

“Narendra Modi had said that he was ready to face any punishment if the situation did not stabilise in 50 days. Now he should declare what type of punishment he is ready to receive,” Sibal added.

He questioned why the government allowed only eight of the 21 members of the RBI’s central board to attend the meeting during which the decision to demonetise notes was taken.

