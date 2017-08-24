Congress meets Maharashtra Governor, demands resignation of three ministers

The Mumbai Congress has demanded resignation of state housing minister Prakash Mehta and industries minister Subhash Desai, who are battling corruption charges, and education minister Vinod Tawde for the delay in Mumbai university exam results. A delegation led by Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

Nirupam said that Mehta as the housing minister had taken many illegal decisions related to slum redevelopment projects and favoured builders.

He said that the major reason for disruption in the legislature during monsoon session was corruption charges against Mehta and other ministers. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government had not taken the Opposition seriously on the issue. Nirupam told Rao that the Congress had approached him as the state had failed to take any action against the ministers.

He later said that the governor has assured to look into the allegations. The delegation also handed over documents related to allegation against the three minister. The governor assured appropriate action against them, said Nirupam.

Nirupam raps CM over metro car shed

Nirupam on Wednesday reiterated that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wanted to develop the 30-hectare of land allotted for the Metro-3 carshed at Aarey Milk Colony as a commercial area

He also said the CMO wrongly claimed that the plot was not a forest land

“We have a court order, the collector’s note and the MMRC’s map showing the plot is a forest land. The MMRC wrote in December 2015 for the FSI of 3 for commercial development of the land,” he said.

The CMO called the allegations baseless and based on inadequate study.