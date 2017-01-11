Congress MLA arrested for sending lewd messages to social worker

Jaykumar Gore, a Congress MLA from Maan in Satara district, was arrested by the police on Tuesday for sending messages asking for sexual favors from a social worker.

Gore was later remanded to police custody till January 12 after his surrender in the afternoon.

According to Satara police, his arrest was imminent after the Bombay high court on Monday turned down his plea seeking anticipatory bail. The MLA was accused of sending WhatsApp texts to a social worker who had approached him for some work in 2015.

She filed a complaint with the Satara police and he was booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code pertaining to sexual harassment, molestation and stalking.

To evade arrest, Gore first approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail when the lower court refused it to him. While hearing, Justice Mridula Bhatkar observed that custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary.

Gore, a three-time member of the legislative assembly, is not new to controversies. Last year, he was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a polling officer during the elections for a cooperative society.

In November 2014, he was among the five Congress legislators who were suspended by the Assembly Speaker, Haribhau Bagde, for allegedly heckling the governor, Ch Vidyasagar Rao, while he was trying to enter Vidhan Bhawan.

In 2009, he was booked for attacking a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Sadashiv Pol.

Considered to be a close associate of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Gore had offered to vacate his seat for him in 2011.

