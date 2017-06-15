 Congress MLA assaults farmer in Maharashtra over land dispute, video goes viral on social media | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 16, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Congress MLA assaults farmer in Maharashtra over land dispute, video goes viral on social media

Mumbai city news: Congress MLA Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi and with supporters allegedly beat up farmers over a land dispute

mumbai Updated: Jun 15, 2017 10:19 IST
ANI
Mumbai city news
The MLA said he “had to take that step”. (ANI)

A video and images of Congress MLA from Sillod allegedly beating up a farmer in Aurangabad has gone viral on social media, even as the Maharashtra government recently decided to waive the loans of farmers across the state.

Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi and with supporters allegedly beat up farmers over a land dispute. The MLA, however, said he “had to take that step”.

“The land belongs to Dalit brothers, I don’t have any connection with it. At that time, the situation was such that I had to take that step,” he said.

more from mumbai

New Horizons, New Courses
New Horizons, New Courses
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you