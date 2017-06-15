Congress MLA assaults farmer in Maharashtra over land dispute, video goes viral on social media

A video and images of Congress MLA from Sillod allegedly beating up a farmer in Aurangabad has gone viral on social media, even as the Maharashtra government recently decided to waive the loans of farmers across the state.

Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi and with supporters allegedly beat up farmers over a land dispute. The MLA, however, said he “had to take that step”.

Land belongs to Dalit brothers, don't have any connection with it. Situation at that time was such I had to take that step: Abdul Sattar. pic.twitter.com/aR8ngprCMT — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

“The land belongs to Dalit brothers, I don’t have any connection with it. At that time, the situation was such that I had to take that step,” he said.