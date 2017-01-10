Congress MLA likely to be held for sending lewd messages

Jaykumar Gore, Congress MLA from Maan in Satara district, is likely to be arrested by local police for allegedly sending lewd messages to a social worker.

According to the Satara police, Gore’s arrest is imminent after the Bombay high court on Monday turned down his plea seeking anticipatory bail. The MLA was accused of sending WhatsApp messages demanding sexual favours to a social worker he befriended in 2015. According to sources, irked by his behaviour, the social worker filed a police complaint. To evade arrest, Gore approached the local court and high court seeking anticipatory bail.

Gore, a three-time member of the legislative Assembly, is not new to controversies. Last year, Gore was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a polling officer during the elections for a cooperative society.

In November 2014, he was among the five Congress legislators who were suspended by the Maharashtra Assembly speaker, Haribhau Bagde, for allegedly heckling and physically stopping governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao while he was trying to enter the Vidhan Bhawan.

In 2009, Gore was booked for attacking a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Sadashiv Pol.

Considered to be a close associate of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Gore had offered to vacate his seat for Chavan in 2011 to make way for the then CM.

