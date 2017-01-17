Congress, NCP ally for legislative council elections

The Congress announced on Monday that it would tie up with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the legislative council elections being held for five seats.

However, the decision to team up for the municipal corporations and district councils is unlikely to be taken for most of the districts.

The party’s Mumbai unit launched its campaign against the two-decade-old rule of the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the city’s civic body.

After a meeting of the Congress’ senior leaders at the party headquarters in Dadar, state unit chief Ashok Chavan said his party will fight the legislative council elections from Amravati, Nashik and Nagpur from the graduate and teachers constituency. It will support the NCP in Aurangabad from the teachers constituency.

Both parties have decided to support Peasants and Workers Party’s (PWP’s) candidate in the Konkan teacher’s constituency for the elections held on February 3.

The party is holding talks with Jogendra Kawade-led People’s Republican Party and may concede few seats in Dalit-dominated pockets.

Chavan alleged that the AIMIM works a BJP-mandated contract, and hence, his party would not even think of an alliance with it.

Party members said they will stage protests against demonetisation in the state as part of the Congress’ national strategy. Senior party leader Sushilkumar Shinde said the party would hold a gherao in front of the Reserve Bank of India’s office in Mumbai and Nagpur on January 18.

The party will also stage a massive rally in Mumbai on January 29. He said the Union government was responsible for taking away the central bank’s autonomy.

The Mumbai Congress launched a campaign to highlight the ‘corrupt rule’ of the Shiv Sena-BJP.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said the party would resort to traditional and modern mediums to expose the ruling parties’ corruption.

“Noted theatre personality Mandar Shinde will direct about 150 plays, which will speak about the road and desilting scam, the hardships faced by the common man owing to demonetisation and Shiv Sena’s campaign ‘Did You Know’,” Nirupam said.

We also are launching a comprehensive campaign on social media, besides advertisements in print and on billboards,” he said. The party has announced a slew of freebies for voters if elected to the civic body. This includes the free water supply, cut in property tax, pothole-free roads and a waste-free city.

