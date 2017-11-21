Congress, NCP join hands against BJP for Maharashtra council election

A day after the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party parted ways in Gujarat and decided to go solo in Assembly elections to held there next month, the Maharashtra units of both the parties have decided to join hands against the state government.

The parties not only announced to merge the rallies they have proposed to hold against the government in Nagpur next month, but also decided to have a common candidate for the by-poll for council seat to be held on December 7.

The by-poll is being held for the seat which is vacant after Rane resigned from the Congress in September.

The two parties announced to hold rallies in various districts to protest against the state government for its failure in disbursing loan waiver amount to farmers, containing farmer suicides, falling rate of agriculture produce and rising inflation.

The NCP has planned to hold rallies between December 1 and 10. Though the Congress had planned marches between November 26 and December 13, it now decided to merge its last rally with the NCP. The combine rally will be held on December 12 in Nagpur.

“We postponed our rally while the Congress preponed their rally to hold it on December 12. NCP chief Sharad Pawar will participate in the rally in Nagpur which is expected to witness huge crowd,” said NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Pawar said his party has decided to support to Congress candidate in council elections to be held on December 7.

The candidate’s name is expected to be finalised only after the BJP opens its card on the candidature to former Congress leader Narayan Rane.

“If the BJP decides to support Rane, the equation will completely change, giving us a fair chance of victory. The Shiv Sena has suggested fielding a common candidate, not affiliated to any of the party, but supported by them. If Rane is not in the fray, the Congress candidate would have no chance of winning as the Shiv Sena’s stand will be different,” said a Congress leader.

Congress state chief Ashok Chavan said irrespective of whether Rane is in the race, both the parties will fight to win against the BJP candidate.

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre said his party would appeal to all parties, including Shiv Sena, to support their candidate to defeat BJP.