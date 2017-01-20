Congress, NCP to tie up for all civic bodies but Mumbai

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may form an alliance to contest the municipal corporation and zilla parishad (district council) elections across the state, except for Mumbai.On Thursday, the NCP said alliance talks between the old partners were on and an announcement would be made soon. Sunil Tatkare, state NCP president, however, said the parties would not tie up for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

“Both parties are discussing an alliance for the municipal corporation and zilla parishad polls. The alliance will be made for all corporations except for Mumbai as Congress leadership clearly refused to form an alliance for the BMC polls. Deciding not to run after anyone, the NCP decided to declare its first list of candidates,” Tatkare said. “For the zilla parishad elections, the parties are discussing a tie-up for districts, where the first phase of polls will be held. The list includes Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Buldhana and Yavatmal,” he added.

The state election commission has declared elections for 10 municipal corporations, 26 zilla parishads and 296 panchayat samitis to be held in four phases from next month.

“The NCP is confident that both parties will form a coalition for the upcoming polls,” said Tatkare.

The development may compel the ruling partners — the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — to ally for the polls, which are dubbed ‘mini assembly elections’ as they cover 80% of the state’s voters. Currently, the saffron allies are discussing a possible alliance for the BMC polls slated on February 21.

