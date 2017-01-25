Congress to face Mumbai civic polls united: Hooda after meeting squabbling leaders

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Day 1 as observer for the city’s Congress unit, witnessed the infighting within the party that came to the fore during a series of meetings he held with leaders on Wednesday.

Hooda was appointed observer by the All India Congress Committee earlier this week end differences among leaders in the city unit and sort out issues in the candidate selection process. His appointment came after senior party leader, Gurudas Kamat, opted out of the election process following differences with city unit chief Sanjay Nirupam.

Hooda met senior leaders, including state chief Ashok Chavan, the core committee of the city Congress and also spoke to leaders personally. During these individual meetings , there were some voices against Nirupam, while other leaders said Kamat’s public statement caused damage to the party when it needed to put up a united face.

The leaders also wanted him to intervene in the selection process. Sources said Hooda listened them, after which he said the party was set to face the polls unitedly. “The leaders expressed concern over disputes and differences coming out openly. The leaders also demanded he personally looks into the disputed selection process,” a top leader from the core committee said on the condition of anonymity.

“Hoodaji sought our opinion on joining hands with NCP and Samajwadi Party for the polls. He discussed the process of candidate selection,” said Nirupam while speaking to the media. Nirupam reportedly told Hooda the selection was being done as per guidelines set by party vice president Rahul Gandhi.

Hooda said while there were differences, the party will face the election unitedly. Gurudas Kamat, who was in Udaipur, met Hooda on his return. Hooda will return on Friday to announce the first list of candidates.

