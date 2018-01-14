Contractor attacked by mob over loan near Mumbai

Around 25 people carrying a gun, hockey sticks, bamboos, iron rod and swords barged into the house of a building contractor and attacked him in Dombivli on Saturday.

One person has been detained.

The police said the contractor had lent Rs3.5 lakh to a man and had demanded the money back.

The incident happened at 1am when the 33-year-old man (the police have not revealed his identity) was watching television in his house at Nandivli in Dombivli.

The group of people entered the house and started shouting at the contractor, saying why had he asked for the money.

The man, who had borrowed the money, was also the group. “They fired one round which hit the wall. The mob ransacked his house, beat him up and then fled,” said a police officer from Manpada police station.

Seven months ago, the Dombivli-based contractor lent Rs3.5 lakh to an acquaintance after he asked him. Recently, the contractor had asked for his money back.

The police officer added, “The group attacked the contractor because he had asked the man to return the money. The contractor said he had given the man money for his business.”

The accused have been booked for attempt to murder and rioting. A case against them has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act.