Contractors for Mumbai’s Versova-Bandra sea link to be finalised by January

Mumbaiites may soon be able to more than dream of a faster commute between Worli and Versova. Contractors for the Versova-Bandra sea link (VBSL) are likely to be finalised by January 15, and work is expected to start by the second half of 2018, officials with the state-run Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said.

Like the Bandra-Worli sea link, the Rs7,502 crore VBSL will also be a cable-stayed bridge.

The VBSL is an important part of the coastal road project, which plans to connect south Mumbai to the western suburbs through a series of tunnels, sea links and reclaimed roads. The project is expected to be completed by 2020.

Contractors were supposed to be finalised in December, but the bidders have sought extension by a month, MSRDC officials said. The MSRDC has selected five bidders for the project — Reliance-CGCD JV, Hyundai-ITD Cementation JV, China harbour engineering-Soma JV, Hindustan Construction-SKEC JV and L&T-Daewoo JV.

“The final bids will be opened by January 15, after which preliminary work for the sea link can start,” a senior MSRDC official said, on condition of anonymity.