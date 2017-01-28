Cool conditions return as dip in night temperature, air quality improves

Cool conditions returned to the city as a considerable dip in both day and night temperatures was recorded on Friday. A rise in wind speed also helped improve the city’s air quality.

The weather bureau said that the drop in temperatures happened due to a shift in wind patterns and cool conditions are likely to continue over the weekend.

A two degree Celsius drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures was observed from Thursday to Friday for the suburbs and south Mumbai. The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, recorded 30.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius below normal, on Friday as compared to 32.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Similarly, the minimum temperature dropped from Thursday’s 18.8 degrees Celsius to 16.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, almost a degree Celsius below normal.

At Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, the day temperature fell from 29.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday to 28.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was 1.4 degree Celsius below normal. The night temperature, however, was still recorded above normal at 20.8 degrees Celsius.

Officials from the weather bureau pointed out that when temperatures had shot up to 36 degrees Celsius in Mumbai on Monday, the western disturbance — tropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent — was approaching towards north India.

“This weather phenomenon moved away over the past 48 hours, brining rain in most parts of northern India. For Mumbai and surrounding areas, the wind patterns shifted from warm south-westerly winds to cool winds from the northwestern parts of the country,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head, weather forecasting services, India Meteorological Department. “Since conditions are likely to remain similar over the next two days, Mumbai can expect a further drop in temperatures.”

Meanwhile, the pollutant-measuring indicator – air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 147, falling under the ‘moderate’ category on Friday. It was a significant drop from ‘poor’ pollution levels seen throughout the week. Bandra Kurla Complex and Borivli were the two most polluted spots in Mumbai while remaining locations recorded ‘moderate’ or ‘good’ air quality.

“The movement of the western disturbance combined with rain in north India led to an increase in wind speed across the central peninsular. This has led to dispersion of pollutants from the earth’s surface clearing up Mumbai’s air,” said Mohapatra.

